AL leader Mohammad Nasim dies





Awami League leader and former Health Minister Mohammad Nasim passed away at Bangladesh Specialised Hospital in the capital on Saturday. He was 72.





His son Tanvir Shakil Joy told media that his father breathed his last at the hospital around 11:10 am.





Earlier on Friday night, an emergency meeting of a 12-member medical board was held through a videoconference after his health condition deteriorated.





Nasim’s son was present at the meeting. The medical board was formed on Monday.





The former minister underwent a successful surgery after his condition deteriorated on June 5 following a stroke while undergoing treatment at the hospital.





A day before that, his health condition had improved and he was scheduled to be shifted to a cabin from ICU.





On June 2, Nasim tested positive for coronavirus.





Nasim had been performing as convenor for the 14-party ruling alliance forged around the heft of Awami League.





Born on April 2, 1948, Mohammed Nasim served as Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Minister of Home Affairs respectively during 2014–2019 and 1999–2001.





