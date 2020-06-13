PM mourns death of Mohammad Nasim





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday expressed profound shock at the death of Awami League presidium member and spokesperson of central 14-party Mohammd Nasim.





“Mohammad Nasim like his father Captain M Mansur Ali worked for the welfare of the country and the nation until his death following the ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” she said in a condolence message.





"Defying all odds and hurdles he played unique role to establish the ideals of the Liberation War and the spirit of secularism," Sheikh Hasina said in the message.





“Bangladesh has lost a patriot and a leader of mass of people at his death and I’ve lost a trustworthy co-fighter," she said about the former minister.





The Prime Minister prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.





Former Health Minister and Awami League leader Mohammad Nasim died at Bangladesh Specialised Hospital on Saturday. He was 72.

