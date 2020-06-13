Coronavirus in Bangladesh: 2,856 new cases, 44 more die





The health authorities in Bangladesh on Saturday confirmed the detection of the 2,856 new coronavirus patients in the span of 24 hours, raising the total number to 84,379.





Besides, the death toll stands at 1,139 as 44 more people died from COVID-19 during the same perid..





Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.





In the last 24 hours, 59 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested the highest ever 16,638 samples, she added.





The detection rate of new patients on Saturday was recorded at 17.17 percent.





Across the country 578 more patients made recovery, she said adding that so far 17,827 people have recovered from the disease.





Against the total number of detected cases, the recovery rate is 21.13 percent and the mortality rate is 1.35 percent in the country.





Among the deceased, 33 were male and 11 were female. “Their age-based analysis says, one was aged between 21 and 30 years, six were aged between 31 and 40 years, five between 41 and 50, 11 between 51 and 60, 11 between 61 and 70, seven between 71 and 80 and three more were aged between 81 and 90 years,” Dr Nasima said.





Nineteen patients died in Dhaka division, 13 in Chattogram division, four in Rajshahi division, two in Sylhet division, four in Barishal division, one in Rangpur division, and another died in Khulna division.





“Twenty seven people died in hospitals across the country,12 died at home and three more were declared dead upon arrivial at hospitals,” she added.





Besides, 496 more people were taken to isolation in the last 24 hours while 168 were released. Currently, 9,340 people are in isolation.





During the same period, another 2,414 people were home and institutionally quarantined and 1,480 were released. At present 60,785 people are quarantined across the country.

