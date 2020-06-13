2 BGB men killed in Rajshahi road crash





Two members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB)were killed and 19 others injured in a road accident on Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj highway in Sarangpur area in Godagari upazila on Saturday morning.





The deceased were identified as BGB lance nayek Jubayer, 34 and Abu Sayed 35, of BGB-53 battalion.





Khairul Islam, officer-in-charge of Godagari Model Police Station, said the accident took place around 7:40 am while a goods-laden truck hit a Rajshahi-bound BGB vehicle, leaving BGB member Jubayer dead on the spot and 20 others including Sayed injured.





The critically injured Sayed died on the way to hospital.





The rest injured were taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.





