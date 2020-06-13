Five more die from COVID-19 in Chattogram in a day





Five more deaths were reported from coronavirus in the span of 24 hours in the district till Friday night.





Besides, 222 new cases were detected during the period, said district civil surgeon Sheikh Fazle Rabbi from regular briefing on Saturday.





He said that the result came after testing total 874 samples in five labs of Chattagram.





The death toll in Bangladesh has reached 1095 while the total cases rose to 81,523 till May 12.





Bangladesh on Friday saw the highest-ever jump in coronavirus cases and deaths in a single day as the health authorities confirmed the detection of record 3,471 new patients and 46 deaths in the last 24 hours.

