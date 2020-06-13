Brief shower causes road waterlogging as drain clogged



The road in front of Annada Govt High School in Sarail upazila headquarters gets waterlogged as drain beside the road has been clogged. As a result, local people including businessmen, students and shoppers face immense sufferings.





On Saturday, the main road of the upazila headquarters went under water due to rains. The pedestrians have to wade through knee-deep water.







Locals said, as the drain beside the road has been clogged, a brief shower causes waterlogging. They urged the authorities concerned to take immediate measures in this regard.





Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) ASM Mosa said, “A new drain has been sanctioned. The construction of the drain will start soon. Hopefully, the problem will be solved.”





--- Taslim Uddin, Sarail, Brahmanbaria

