Let us negotiate with overseas entrepreneurs for SEZs





As I obtained two prestigious certificates on economics and business administration, I have to keep my eyes on various issues related to the global economy and businesses. I prefer writing on economic affairs for the welfare of the country. Currently, Covid-19 pandemic is influencing me to continue writing since this pandemic is vandalizing regular economic activities. I do not know its ending point and nobody knows what are going to happen across the world. Bangladesh is also hard hit by Covid-19 among other countries. So, Bangladesh, with over 160 million populations, is in worrisome situation due to ongoing virus.







The world's famed research organizations are continuously giving grim projections about the economies of all types. Already the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released its visionary prediction about Bangladesh economy.





"Bangladesh is set to face 3.8 per cent for fiscal year 2019 from its earlier estimate of 7.4 per cent in the aftermath of the pandemic" IMF said in its research paper. Besides, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said that Coronavirus could shrink global Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) by 5 percent to 15 percent.





Washington-based multilateral, World Bank (WB) recently disclosed its grim projection about Bangladesh economy hit hard by Covid-19. The economy might experience around 2.0% to 3.0% GDP growth rate in 2020, 1.2% to 2.9% in 2021 and 2.8% to 3.9% in 2022. So, alternative avenues aiming to be sustained for longer period must be located.



There are a lot of business and trade opportunities in the world. The opportunities are moving around the world. Bangladesh now needs to search some business sources to face post-Covid situation. According to report, our neighboring country- India is looking for ventures in order to overcome crisis moment. Currently, Bangladesh needs to boost up investment, jobs and export volume backed by both foreign and Bangladeshi-origin entrepreneurs.





In the wake of rising poverty and unemployment rate during Covid-19 pandemic, the entrepreneurs ought to be invited in Bangladesh anyhow. It is happy news that Cambodia and Vietnam- the competitors of Bangladesh - are doing better in terms of attracting entrepreneurs. But, a few decades back, their economic position in comparison to Bangladesh was not so good. Some judicious strategies taken by Cambodia and Vietnam have helped them to be promoted within brief time. I think Bangladesh keeps enormous capacity to frame business-friendly strategies. But, speedy move to attract business people is rarely seen to save our economy in covid-19 context.







What is worrying that in the space of only eight-month Tk 92,000 crore was recorded as trade deficit that is alarming for us. It is widely known that Bangladesh boasts of export earning and foreign remittance. The growth trend of these two key sides is gradually declining since the beginning of Coronavirus. Nevertheless, unemployment rate is soaring and the rate might reach close to 35 per cent shortly. So, additional avenues to survive have to be discovered soon. In this crisis moment, implementation of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) has become necessary. Economic zones are the only source to save our economy. Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) has to undertake some challenges to complete the works of SEZs as soon as possible.





In the aftermath of Covid-19, economic zones will support us in many ways to recover current loss. The government has launched an ambitious program to set up 100 new economic zones to generate 10 million new jobs, earn $40 billion in additional exports and attract $20 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) - all by 2030. Over 60 local companies are expected to invest $12.13 billion- BEZA sources said. So, no need to be worried if economic zones can be opened soon for trading. According to UNCTAD, there are 5,383 SEZs in world's 147 economies. The world's largest economies adopted economic zone policy in order to attain economic goals earlier.







BEZA promised to establish one hundred (100) economic zones aiming to raise inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to a great extent. BEZA's list of approved economic zone projects grew from two at the beginning of 2015 to 88 at the end of 2018, 29 of which are being developed by the private sector. The development program is supported by a multi-year technical assistance scheme of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).







The total value of expected investment in just three of the economic zones amounts to nearly $17 billion - more than two thirds of the country's GDP in 2017 - $8 billion of which will come from foreign investment in manufacturing. What should be noted that Export Processing Zones (EPZs), which was established in 1980, had been showing good performance in respect of attracting FDI. Annual average FDI of Tk 2.2 billion was recorded between 2015 to 2017, around 15 to 20 per cent of which was brought by the eight EPZs.







Many countries around the world have benefited tremendously from EZs. For example, Vietnam has enormously boosted its industrial output through 200 EZs developed during the last 16 years. Myanmar is also right track now to woo the global investors. China has been the most successful in using SEZ to attract foreign investment. China has even declared an entire province (Hainan) as SEZs. Bangladesh is lagging far behind. Mandated by Bangladesh Economic Zones Act, 2010, Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) was officially instituted by the government on November 9, 2010 to establish economic zones.







Research on Philippines showed that the share of FDI flows going to SEZs increased from 30 percent in 1997 to over 81 percent in 2000 (UNCTAD, 2002). In China, SEZs account for over 80 percent of cumulative FDI. In Malaysia, almost 90 percent of total investment found in in SEZs originates from foreign investors. In Vietnam, between 60 and 70 percent of all FDI is located in SEZs. In Myanmar, 80 percent of investors in the Thilawa SEZ are foreign owned and another 15 percent are joint ventures with foreign firms. Similarly, in Bangladesh, foreign investors represent 72 percent of zone tenants in eight publicly owned zones.







Most countries in East and South-South East Asia began establishing SEZs in the 1970s and the early 1980s. In Latin America, the majority of SEZ programmes were introduced in the late 1980s and 1990s. Transition economies adopted SEZ regimes mostly in the 1990s. In Africa, most programmes were adopted in the 1990s and 2000s. India was among the first in the region to adopt SEZs, establishing an EPZ in 1965





In developing Asia, there are 2543 special economic zones in China, 528 in Philippines, 373 in India, 102 in turkey, 74 in Thailand, 47 in Korea, 47 in UAE, 45 in Malaysia 39 in Bangladesh and 31 in Cambodia - UNCTAD sources said.







Around $5.78 billion will come as FDI from companies in China, South Korea, Japan, India, Singapore, the UK, Australia, Malaysia and the US shortly. Besides, over 60 local companies are expected to invest $12.13 billion.







Considering the current situation, many companies are looking for better places. It is high time to take the opportunity of re-location decisions taken by world's reputed companies. If possible, newer lucrative business facilities might have been introduced for business figures. The utmost priority of creating congenial business environment is a must in this moment. India, Cambodia, Vietnam have already improved for ease of doing business.













The writer is a banker and analyst of economic affairs.

Email: The present wages in China is US$ 150 to 260, Vietnam US$125-180, Indonesia $ 110-180, Cambodia US$180 where in Bangladesh only US$100. Yet, we are unable to welcome overseas entrepreneurs despite least labor cost. To conclude, we have to find out true reasons why we are failing to fetch FDI and what strategies might be adopted to turn SEZs into world largest business centers.The writer is a banker and analyst of economic affairs.Email: [email protected]

