Diner Sheshe





"The first time he slapped me was when we were engaged. It was out of the blue; during a party- I locked myself in the bathroom and cried so no one found out. He hurt me, but my first instinct was to worry about what people would think of him. I didn't have the courage to leave; so, I dismissed it as a 'one time thing'. But after marriage, I realized that it was just the beginning.





If dinner was served late, he'd scream at me, and after a bad day at work, he'd shout and tell me it was my fault. Once, he got so drunk that he bit my arm till it bruised, and threw a ceramic plate that just missed my head. I was terrified, but after every fight he'd cry and apologize till I forgave him.







This toxic cycle continued until 2 days before our 1st anniversary, things got unbearable- he strangled me and slapped me in drunken rage. I finally broke down and told my in-laws. But they said, 'Our son isn't like that, you must have provoked him.'







My self-esteem hit rock bottom; I thought that something was wrong with ME for him to treat me that badly and that my love could 'fix' it. So even as the abuse worsened, I tolerated it. I was so wired to think it was my fault, I felt ashamed to face people.







But when I confided in a close friend, the horrified look on his face told me that what I'd faced wasn't normal- no marriage was supposed to be like that. Eventually, I opened up to my friends and family, and finally realized it wasn't me- it was never me. I realized how strong the power of sharing was, when a woman sent me a picture of her son, and thanked me for saving her from considering suicide. I even gave talks at colleges to empower young women.







Sometimes, it still stings that I hadn't left sooner; I wasn't the one to walk away. But you know what? I'm not that woman anymore. I know what I'm worth, what I deserve and I'll be damned if I ever let anyone treat me like that again. Because young or old, divorced or not, I deserve to be loved and respected."





Humans of Bombay, Fb

