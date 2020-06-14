What Dhaka is talking about





Bangladeshi star prominent cricketer Mahmudullah Riyad posted a picture on his FB page with a caption "A salute to all the frontline workers". The photo has already received 76k reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comment. "Well done!" Karishma Kamal Atul, fb











Popular actress and model Bidya Sinha Saha Mim posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received plenty of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "So beautiful" Shah Shafiqul Haque, fb









Popular Bangladeshi stylish actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba sheared a picture on his FB page with his son Ayash. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fb users have expressed their love through comments. "Awesome" Md Habib, fb









Popular Bangladeshi actress and model Nusrat Imrose Tisha posted a picture on her FB page with Indian composer, singer A.R. Rahman (middle) and film director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.







The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Best of luck" Zahid Hossain Jayed, fb





Leave Your Comments