Burnt journalist Nannu dies



Moazzem Hos-sain Nannu, a crime reporter of Daily Jugantor and former secretary of Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (Crab), who sustained burn injuries in a fire incident at his residence in the city's Aftabnagar early Friday, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Saturday morning.







He breathed his last at the ICU of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery around 8:20 am, said Resident Medical officer of Dhaka Medical College Hospital's burn unit Dr Partha Shankar Pal, reports UNB.





Nannu was admitted to the hospital with 60 percent burn injury as a fire broke out at his house early Friday.On January 2, Nannu's son Shapnil Ahmed Piash, 26, died after the compressor of an air-conditioner (AC) exploded in their house.Nannu's wife said the fire broke out around 3:30 am on Friday when Nannu put off the light of the room of their son Shapnil.



