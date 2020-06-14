DNCC detects Aedes larvae at 138 houses



Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on Saturday found Aedes mosquito larvae at 138 houses and establishments during the eighth day of the combing operation to destroy breeding grounds of the mosquitoes.





The 10-day combing operation began in all the 54 wards under the city corporation simultaneously to protect city dwellers from the mosquito menace, said a press release of the DNCC, reports BSS.





The DNCC team visited at least 13,489 houses and establishments during the drive and found mosquito larvae in 138 of those, according to the press release.





Stagnant water and breeding ground of Aedes mosquito were found at 8,566 establishments including houses and under construction buildings in the city area.During the operation, DNCC mobile court also fined Tk 5,90,500 to building owners for having larvae.





Since June 6, DNCC team visited a total of 1,07,628 houses, establishments and under construction buildings. They found larvae at 1,269 houses and establishments and mosquito breeding ground at 74,309 places.





They fined Tk 15,57,500 to house owners.The 10-day operation will continue from 10:00am to 1:00 pm every day except Friday, dividing a ward into ten sectors and a sector into 10 sub-sectors, the press release said.





The larvae of Aedes mosquito were found in abandoned tiers, buckets, flower tubs, bottles, water-meters, garages, water houses, broken mugs, floors, water-tanks, plastic containers, roof-drains, yogurt pots, abandoned commodes, coconut shells, broken pots, basement and spaces between two houses.





