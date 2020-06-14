IEEE Asia Pacific Region, TENSYMP 2020 confce held

The first full virtual conference in Bangladesh as well as IEEE Asia Pacific Region, TENSYMP 2020 was organized from 5 to 7 June 2020 in Bangladesh. -AA



The first full virtual conference in Bangladesh as well as IEEE Asia Pacific Region, TENSYMP 2020 was organized from 5 to 7 June 2020 in Bangladesh. After being held in various countries over the years, the 8th edition of this annual conference was awarded to Bangladesh.





With the use of advanced communication technology, more than a thousand technologists from different locations joined virtually and presented their recent research outcomes in a Full Virtual international conference IEEE TENSYMP 2020, organized by IEEE Bangladesh Section in association with IEEE Asia Pacific Region.





In this virtual conference, researchers from all around the world felt as if attending a face-to-face technical conference, seeing all presenters presenting technical papers with live video, and participating in live discussion sessions.





IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization with more than 400 thousand enthusiastic technologist members from 160 countries. IEEE Bangladesh Section is an organizational unit of the global IEEE and Prof Dr Celia Shahnaz is its current Chair. It has more than 3500 members and branches in 51 universities.



In spite of COVID-19 pandemic, TENSYMP 2020 received 1030 valid technical papers involving 2,308 authors from 19 countries. Only 446 high-quality papers were accepted including more than 100 foreign papers. The conference hosted 50 Keynote/Invited/Guest talks from world-renowned foreign speakers and 135 Session Chairs from 15 countries.





In this conference, research works related to Electrical, Electronics, Power, Renewable Energy, Communication, Signal Processing, Computer, ICT, AI, IOT, Security, Biomedical, Robotics, and some cutting edge technologies were presented. Apart from technical sessions, there were Women in Engineering, Young Professional, Humanitarian Technology, Industry-academia, and Student Activities special sessions.





The IEEE President Prof Toshio Fukuda and Vice President (MGA) Prof Kukjin Chun joined the Inaugural Ceremony and IEEE R10 Advisory Committee Member Prof Lawrence Wong attended the Closing Ceremony. IEEE R10 Director Prof Dr Akinori Nishihara was present in both events.







This was a fully volunteer-driven conference where all the hosts worked day and night from 40 different locations in Bangladesh and made history of organizing the 1st full virtual IEEE conference in Asia Pacific Region with great applause from all participants.







The General Chair of this conference was Prof Dr Celia Shahnaz from Dept. of EEE, BUET, and Technical Program Chair of this conference was Prof DrShaikh Fattah fromDept. of EEE, BUET.





