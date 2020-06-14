Apprentice lawyers demand gazette to be published



Passed apprentice lawyers of 2017 and 2020 Lawyer enrollment MCQ exams provided memorandum to Deputy Commissioner to the Prime Minister to relax the written test of Lawyer enrollment in this global coronavirus pandemic situation.







Apprentice lawyers claim the Bar Council enrollment test was held on February 26, 2020, almost three years later.After the test was held, the epidemic started spreading in the country and the next step in the bar council enrollment test in the uncertainty about when the written test will be held.







In post-independence 1972, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman ordered direct enlistment of lawyers. The decision was effective in this context. At present, due to the epidemic, the examination has become uncertain.







All apprentice lawyers who have passed MCQ exam on Saturday issued a memorandum demanding the publication of a gazette by the Ministry of Law towards the Bangladesh Bar Council considering the humanitarian aspect to the Hon'ble Prime Minister and the leaders of the Bar Council.





Gathering by maintaining safe distance in compliance with the health rules, apprentice lawyers made a human chain and handed over the memorandum to the Prime Minister through the Deputy Commissioner's office.







Leave Your Comments