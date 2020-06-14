Govt to train 15 lakh people



The government has taken a program, title 'Skills for Employment Enhancement Program to provide training to 15 lakh people, reports BSS.





"Steps have been taken to train 15 lakh people under the Skills for Employment Enhancement Program, under which training has so far been provided to 4 lakh 28 thousand people," he said while placing the proposed national budget for the fiscal 2020-21 in the parliament.





He said the government has been working for skill development, since enhancement of skills contributes to increasing labor productivity and raising wage rates. The finance minister said the government has been implementing the 'National Service Program' through the Department of Youth Development to generate employment for educated but unemployed youths.







Under this program, 2 lakh 29 thousand 737 youngsters were given training, and temporary employment is generated for 2 lakh 27 thousand 402 of them, he added. He informed that under the Prime Minister Office, the National Skills Development Authority (NSDA) has been established to coordinate various skills development activities of the government.





"Besides, to make NSDA effective, the National Skills Development Authority Rules, Training Institute Registration Guidelines and National Human Resource Development Fund Usage Policy-2019 have been formulated and the manpower structure of the NSDA has been approved," he added.





He said the Authority is working to enhance productivity by developing methods for skills enhancement of active population, drafting curriculum and maintaining the quality of training.

