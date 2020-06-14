LankaBangla achieves impressive growth



Amidst the liquidity turbulence of financial sector and volatile capital market during last 2 years, LankaBangla Finance Limited has achieved an impressive growth of 14.35 percent in its consolidated profit in the year ended on December 31, 2019. Net profit of the Company rises to BDT 50.82 crore in 2019 from BDT 44.44 crore in 2018.





Hence, the company's EPS for 2019 stands at 98 paisa, up by 15percent from 85 paisa in the previous year. The reason for growth can be attributed to steady growth (3percent) in its financial market operations and reduction in loss in subsidiaries operating in capital market by implementing several strategies.





The board of the Company has recommended to pay 12 percent dividend to the shareholders which comprises 7 percent cash and 5 percent stock dividend. The annual general meeting (AGM) of the company has been scheduled on September 07, 2020 and record date is fixed on July 16, 2020.





In continuation of progress in 2019, in 1st quarter of 2020, the Company posted a 24.55percent growth in profit. Company's consolidated profit after tax rises to BDT 6.87 crore in Q1 of 2020 from BDT 5.52 crore of the same period in 2019.

Leave Your Comments