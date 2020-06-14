Razzaque opens PRAN's mango collection, pulping activities

Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque inaugurated the activities through video conference from his official residence in the capital on Saturday.



Local agro-processing giant, PRAN on Saturday started mango collection and pulping activities to produce mango drink, juice, mango bar and other food items. Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque inaugurated the activities through video conference from his official residence, said a PRAN press release.





PRAN is collecting and pulping mango from its plants in Natore and Barind (Varendra) Industrial Park (BIP) in Rajshahi. Speaking on the occasion, Razzaque praised PRAN Group after seeing the mango collection and processing using modern technology over video, reports BSS.





"If it was possible to show this program to the people, they could realize the hard work of our farmers during this difficult time to keep the wheel of country's economy moving," he said.





Mentioning PRAN as one of the pioneer in the agro processing sector, the agriculture minister said: "Now many companies have come forward which are playing important role in country's economic development and creating employment."







Agriculture is very important in the economy of Bangladesh and that is why government has taken various steps for the development of the sector, he added. The conglomerate in this year is collecting mangoes from farmers in Rajshahi, Natore, Chapainawabganj, Naogaon, Dinajpur, Meherpur and Satkhira.





Describing various steps taken by the government during corona crisis as praiseworthy, PRAN-RFL Chairman and CEO Ahsan Khan Chowdhury said the government and private sector have to work together for the economic development of country.





"We have set up the factory installing latest technology in the area which is famous for mango production so that customers can get fresh mango juice and drink," he said. Khan said the geographical proximity of factory is also helping farmers to sell their mangoes easily.





Regarding the mango collection activities, PRAN Group managing director Eleash Mridha said "In the first phase, we are purchasing guti mango and it will continue till first week of July, and later we will collect Ashwani varieties until the supply of mango."







Agriculture Secr-etary Md. Nasiruzzaman also spoke. Member of Parliament of Rajshahi-1 constituency Omor Faruk Chowdhury and others were also connected to the video conference.





