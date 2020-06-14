Selena produced film to hit cinemas early July

With theatres getting ready to reopen across the US, the film 'Broken Hearts Gallery,' produced by Selena Gomez, has been scheduled for a big-screen release on July 10. Directed and written by Natalie Krinsky, the movie has 'Bad Education' actor Geraldine Viswanathan and 'Stranger Things' series fame Dacre Montgomery in titular roles.





The movie also has UtkarshAmbudkar, Molly Gordon, PhillipaSoo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill, and Bernadette Peters, playing significant characters.In a competitive situation, Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions' Stage 6 Films says it acquired worldwide rights to writer and director Natalie Krinsky's directorial debut from producer and financier 'No Trace Camping'. Elevation Pictures will distribute the film in Canada."





Hearing from more female writers and directors is very much needed. Natalie is a wonderful talent and I am happy to be a part of her debut film. I understand people's concerns regarding returning to activities we all loved prior to COVID-19," the Hollywood Reporter quoted Selena Gomez, an executive producer on the film as saying.





