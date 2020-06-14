Iggy Azalea becomes mother to a baby boy



Australian musician, lyricist and model Iggy Azalea becomes the mother of a baby boy, she herself confirmed this in a post on social media Instagram. In that post, Iggy Azalea writes, "I have a son. I was looking for the right time to say something, but as time went on, I realized, I became anxious to share the news with the whole world."





Noting that she wants to keep her son's life private, she wrote, "I want to keep his life private, however, I want to make it clear that he is not a matter of secret. I love him above all else." However, the singer did not reveal the details of her child.







She did not even mention the child's name or his father's name. Iggy has been in love with musician playboy Carti since 2018. They moved into a house in Atlanta, USA together in December 2019. In December of the same year, rumors of Iggy's pregnancy spread. According to media reports, Iggy Azalea gave birth to a son in late April.





Leave Your Comments