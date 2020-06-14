'Cryptic Fate' to go live on 'Indo-Bangladesh chat show



Veteran heavy metal band Cryptic Fate will go live on a Facebook show titled 'Indo-Bangladesh Quarantine Gig.' The band will be live with the Facebook page "Minutes of Entertainment Pvt Ltd." "Catch Bangladeshi Legendary Band CRYPTIC FATE on 14 June 2020 @7pm (IST), @7.30pm (BST) from our Facebook Page.





Don't miss this Interactive.Episode as Entertainment is at your doorsteps. Stay Indoors, Stay Safe and Rock On!" wrote the Facebook page. Earlier, Bangladeshi bands Nemesis and Black also appeared in the hour long show.







Leave Your Comments