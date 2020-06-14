Arifin's film 'Ahaa Re' gets pirated online



'Ahaa Re,' a film starring Arifin Shuvoo and Rituparna Sengupta has become a victim of piracy. Actor Arifin Shuvoo expressed his anger about this recurring hurdle of intellectual properties. The film 'Ahaa Re' was released on February 22 last year in cinema halls across Kolkata.





Directed by Ranjan Ghosh, the film ran its theatrical course for over 100 days and received acclaim. Federation of Film Societies of India organized an online film festival to entertain film-loving audiences from home. 'Ahaa Re' was invited as the first picture of this festival. It is believed that the film got pirated from that online festival.

