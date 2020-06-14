Jahanara Ahmed not well



Jahanara Ahmed, a true living legendary personality, is an Ekushey Padak winner of drama. Recently she has not been doing well. Her youngest son Imtiaz Ahmed is suffering from cancer.







A lot of money has been spent on his treatment. He was undergoing treatment at the CMH in the capital for a year after completing his cancer treatment in Singapore. Jahanara Ahmed's latest drama series 'Locket' was written by her on Bangladesh Television. However, she could not say which drama she last acted in.







In response to writing any new dramas, Jahanara Ahmed said, "Honestly, the mental condition is not good now. No good plot comes to me anymore. I don't know if I will ever be able to write a drama again.







But if one day my mind is at peace again, then I will write. I don't know how the days ahead will go. However, the health is not good. I have become so weak that it that I cannot speak. I pray to Allah to keep us well.'Among the popular dramas starring Jahanara Ahmed are' BabonerMeye ',' Sangsaptak ',' SakalSandhya' etc.







Over time, Jahanara Ahmed kept herself away from self-promotion. Legendary great artistes are the pride of the nation. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the organizations to keep track of such artistes as well as take responsibility of the artistes.

