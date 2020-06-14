Tisha's 'Boba Rahasya' to start shooting soon



Nusrat Imroz Tisha is starring in Kolkata's 'Boba Rahasya' film directed by Abhishek Bagchi. The shooting of the film has been stopped for many days due to various reasons. Finally, its shooting is going to start, according to Indian media. Besides, Aman Reza from Bangladesh is also starring in the film.







Through this film, Sabyasachi Chakraborty will be again seen in the role of a detective again. Kharaj Mukherjee, Sudipta Chakraborty, Darshana Banik, Rahul Banerjee and Arindam Bose among others also star in the film.







Tisha is in the lead role of 'Boba Rahasya'. The story of the film will continue with her at the center. Although it is a detective story, it is a horror movie. After the lockdown in India, the shooting will start when the situation is normal.

