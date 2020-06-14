In search of future actors 'Rising Star'



Director Shihab Shahin, Mizanur Rahman Aryan and actors Ziaul Faruk Apurba, Afran Nisho and Mehazabien Chowdhury are all known for their closeness. These five people will take part in choosing the actor of future. They made this plan while being in a video chat during the lockdown recently. They decided to organize a reality show online named 'Rising Star'.







They will create an initial list by selecting from the clips sent by the contestants. They will be published on a Facebook page called Rising Star Bangladesh. From there, the two pairs of boys and girls will be selected on the combined number of likes, comments, shares and five judges.







The winners will get a chance to play the central characters in two dramas directed by Shihab Shaheen and Mizanur Rahman Aryan. Three actors Apurba, Afran Nisho and Mehazabien Chowdhury will be directly supervising these two special projects produced by CMV.







In order to take part in it, the contestant has to act by imitating the scene of any drama / telefilm directed by Shihab Shaheen or Mizanur Rahman Aryan and starring Apurba or Afran Nisho or Mehazabien. That video clip must be sent to the specified email. Video clips can be sent until June 25. The five judges will make the final decision after analyzing the trials from June 26.





Shihab Shaheen, one of the brains of Rising Star, said that the issue came to his mind while looking for a better way to use the lockdown. There is no other motive of this other than finding artistes. Hopefully we will get a good response, said Shaheen.







Aryan, one of the members, said, "We have differences in age or experience. But there is no shortage of positive mentality or friendship. The official release of which is happening this time.







Hopefully, something good is going to happen. We want to do a lot more that will come in handy for the industry. There is no age limit for participating in this competition. As a result, everyone has the opportunity to take part.







We will be able to present a good competition with the participation of all."Afran Nisho said, "The goal of the competition is to find the real talent from the people spread all over the country. I'm hoping that there will be big response this time."





