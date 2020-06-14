Salahuddin's suggestion to all booters

BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin



Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF)'s president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin on Saturday shared a message with the all football players by giving them advice of how to keep themselves fit in this coronavirus situation."The message read that it was more than two months since any football was not played countrywide due to the widespread effect of pandemic corona virus that frozen the ongoing schedule.





BFF boss Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, who was also former national footballer, member of Swadhin Bangla football team, former captain of Dhaka Abahani Limited and head coach of Bangladesh national football team suggested country's young and national team's players to utilize this long layoff, the message read. "Our football and practice session have been halted due to pandemic.





I will suggest the national footballers to jog down at least ten to twelve miles in the morning to do physical exercise and practice with football," the message continued."I think they should practice at this moment to keep themselves fit. If they maintain workout routine, I hope they will get a good result. I also used to do this when I was a footballer.



I had been doing practice for three to five hours at our lawn, so that when the football resume again I got myself fit. I will suggest them to do the same thing, so that when the league will resume you will find yourself fit," the message concluded.









