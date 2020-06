Kamrunnahar, wife of health services division secretary Mohammad Abdul Mannan, died of coronavirus at Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka on Saturday night.





Abdul Mannan has recently been transferred to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Information Minister Hasan Mahmud mourned the death of Abdul Mannan's wife Kamrunnahar. He prayed for salvation of the departed soul and expressed his sympathy to the members of the bereaved family.

Leave Your Comments