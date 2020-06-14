State Minister for Religious Affairs dies



State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah passed away on Saturday night after going into cardiac arrest.





Confirming the information, Nazmul Haque Saikat, assistant private secretary of the state minister, said, "The state minister was admitted to Dhaka Combined Military Hospital where he breathed his last around 11:45pm." "He has been suffering from various health complications, including diabetes," he added.





Having worked as the parliamentary representative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Gopalganj-3 constituency several times, Sheikh Abdullah, a valiant freedom fighter, took the charge as a technocrat state minister for religious affairs ministry on January 7, 2019. He served long as the general secretary of Awami League, Gopalganj district unit. He was the religious affairs secretary of the ruling party.







Born at Kekania in Gopalganj on Sept 8, 1945, Abdullah was the third among four brothers and three children of Sheikh Mohammad Matiur Rahman and Rabeya Khatun.





President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed their deep shock at the demise of Sheikh Abdullah. They prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.





Leave Your Comments