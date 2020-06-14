Can loans, grants, taxes rescue budget?

From left: Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed, Dr. Wahid Uddin Mahmud, Khandaker Ibrahim Khaled, Professor Anu Muhammad, Professor Abul Barkat and Dr. Zahid Hussain.



The budget proposed for 2020-2021 fiscal year broadly depends on loans, grants and taxes. The government aims to borrow 84 thousand 980 crore taka from banks to implement the budget.





It is a glaring truth that the banking sector is ailing with a great deal of irregularities and lack of accountability worsened by huge sums of defaulted loans.





Now questions have come up how these banks, which are inflicted with loan scams, mysterious loans and financial rackets, can redress the budget deficit.





Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presented a budget of 5 lakh 68 crore taka in Parliament on Thursday for the fiscal year 2020-2021. He spoke out the budget's mammoth dependence on loans and grants. Nevertheless, he told media that he is not yet sure about the sources wherefrom the money would come.





It may be added that British magazine The Banker named AHM Mustafa Kamal as the world's best finance minister in January 2020.





National Board of Revenue (NBR) has been given the target to collect revenue of 3 lakh 30 thousand crore taka. Economists have commented that this year obtaining the targeted revenue would be highly difficult because the country's economy has been hit hard by coronavirus pandemic.





People's earnings have been widely curtailed this year as most of the business enterprises and economic activities were halted for nearly three months. Revenue collection will be a terribly hard job in this situation. The banking turf of Bangladesh has allegedly gone into the grip of financial fraudsters, scammers and perpetrators. Allegations show that these people are directly engaged with vices like loan frauds and money laundering. Shahid Islam Papul, Vice President of NRBC Bank, was detained in Kuwait a few days ago on charges of money laundering and human trafficking.





It is a disgrace for Bangladesh and the country's banking sector. It is tough for banks to be in good shape while bankers are immersed in financial infringements and other offences. It shows how unscrupulous and immoral people are running the country's banks. Even top officials of some banks threaten media outlets when investigative reports on graft and anomalies are published. Bangladesh Ambassador in Kuwait SM Abul Kalam told media that there are allegations against Shahid Islam Papul of being involved in human trafficking and money laundering.





On the other hand, getting hold of enough grants from international donor agencies would be difficult too. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB) have frequently expressed their worries about the excessive magnitude of defaulted loans and money laundering with reference to Bangladesh. The financial sector of Bangladesh does not have a sound image to these organizations.





Bangladesh Bank's former Governor Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed said, "It would not be wise to take such massive loans from banks. Rather the government should try to borrow money from external sources at a lower interest rate."





Former adviser to caretaker government Dr. Wahid Uddin Mahmud told The Asian Age, "Most of the banks are suffering from different perils like enormous defaulted loans and lack of integrity. Taking loans from banks by the government is not a feasible thing in this situation."





Bangladesh Bank's former Deputy Governor Khandaker Ibrahim Khaled said to The Asian Age, "There is severe lack of good governance in our banking sector. Strong actions should be executed to free banks from corruption and undue influence."





Professor Anu Muhammad, Jahangirnagar University, told The Asian Age, "There is no ethics in the banking sector of our country. It seems to be the fact that banks and financial institutions have gone into the clutches of influential culprits."





Professor Abul Barkat, President of Bangladesh Economics Association told The Asian Age, "Stern actions should be taken against the bankers who are found guilty of illegal activities."





Dr. Zahid Hussain, former Lead Economist of World Bank, Dhaka office, said to The Asian Age, "Many banks are inflicted with liquidity crisis. Banks will face more distress if the government borrows money from them."





Leave Your Comments