Tearful Adieu to Mohammed Nasim

Awami League leader Mohammed Nasim. -AA file photo



Awami League presidium member and spokesperson for 14-party alliance Mohammed Nasim passed away on Saturday aged 72. He breathed his last at around 11am at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in the capital. This veteran leader had been undergoing treatment there since June 1 with coronavirus infection and a brain hemorrhage. Mohammed Nasim will be laid to eternal rest at capital's Banani graveyard today after Namaj-e-Janaza there at 10am, Awami League presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak said this at a briefing on the hospital premises.





Tanvir Shakil Joy, son of Nasim, urged party leaders and workers not to attend the Janaza physically for their safety and said, ''Please pray for him from your respective places''. President M Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir condoled the death of former health minister Mohammed Nasim. Noted personalities form different walks of life including politicians mourned the demise of Nasim.





In his condolence message President M Abdul Hamid said, "The death of Nasim is really an irreparable loss for the national politics of Bangladesh." Recalling his outstanding contribution to the politics of Bangladesh the President also said, ''Mohammed Nasim was a fearless fighter in all the democratic movements of the country, including the freedom struggle and the War of Liberation.''



In her condolence message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said,'' Mohammed Nasim will be remembered for his services and efforts for the welfare of the country and the nation.''



''Like his father, Nasim worked for the welfare of the country and the nation being inspired with the ideology of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He played a significant role in establishing the spirit of the Liberation War and the communal harmony in the country by facing all sorts of hurdles, she added.



The premier, who is also the president of the ruling Awami League said, ''At the death of Mohammed Nasim, Bangladesh has lost a true patriot and pro-people leader as well as I myself lost a co-warrior.''



Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in a condolence message expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Awami League presidium member Nasim, MP and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed her deep sympathy to the member of the bereaved family.





BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at a virtual press conference from his Uttara residence termed Nasim as a veteran political leader and said, ''We mourn the death of Mohammed Nasim. We also express our sorrow over his death."



Mohammed Nasim was born to Captain M Mansur Ali and Amena Mansur at Kazipur in Sirajganj on Apr 2, 1948. He represented the Sirajganj constituency for five times.



Mohammed Nasim's father Captain Mansur Ali was one of the four national leaders slain inside Dhaka Central Jail on November 3 in 1975 after the assassination of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on August 15 in the same year.



Nasim became active in politics after the killing of his father. The first election he won was in 1986 when he was the publicity secretary of the party. He served as the opposition chief whip at the time. He was elected MP in 1996, 2001, 2014 and 2018.



This politician became the post and telecommunication minister when the Awami League took over in 1996. Sheikh Hasina gave him the charge of housing and public works ministry as well the next year. After handling both ministries until March 1999, he became the home minister.



Sheikh Hasina did not keep him in her cabinet after sweeping the 2008 elections, but made him health minister in the next term after the 2014 polls.



Mohammed Nasim left behind his wife, three sons and a host of admirers and relatives.





