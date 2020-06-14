State Minister Abdullah was infected with coronavirus









State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Md Abdullah, who passed away at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka on Saturday night, was infected with coronavirus.





Awami League Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua confirmed the matter to the media.





Earlier, State Minister’s personal secretary Khandkar Yasir Arefin said that he died minutes after he was taken to CMH.





“He passed away at 11:45pm at the CMH after suffering a heart attack,” he said then.









Nazmul Haque Saikat, assistant private secretary to the state minister, said Sheikh Md Abdullah fell sick around 10:30pm at his residence and was admitted to Dhaka CMH immediately where he breathed his last.





Religious Affairs Ministry Secretary Nurul Islam said Abdullah was admitted to Dhaka CMH with chest pain and later died after suffering a cardiac arrest.





Abdullah, a central leader of the Ruling Awami League, had been serving as a technocrat state minister.





He was born at Kekania village of Gopalganj on September 8, 1945.









Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader expressed deep shock and sorrow at his death and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.





Bangladesh on Saturday reported the record new coronavirus cases (3,471) and record deaths (46) in the span of 24 hours until Saturday morning.





The country has so far reported 84,379 coronavirus cases and 1,139 deaths.

Leave Your Comments