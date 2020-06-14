COVID-19: A youth’s commitment to society



Since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, he has been spraying disinfectant at hospitals, mosques, temples in Brahmanbaria. He relentlessly does this noble work due to the sense of social responsibility. The youth Ashikul Alam is now popularly known as ‘Spray Ashik’.







Ashikul Alam, a resident of Brahmanbaria town’s Munsefpara neighborhood, is engaged in export-import business. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his business is now shut. But he has taken the initiative to make people safe in the crisis.







Ashik starts his day carrying a spray machine with 18 liter disinfectant. He has been spraying disinfectant at houses, mosques, worship centers, government-non government offices and roads in different parts of the town.





Besides, Ashik has provided food assistance to the corona-affected people from his own funds. The distressed people got food items from him during the month of Ramadan.





Ashikul Alam said, “I bought a machine on March 24 with a view to spraying disinfectant to contain the spread of coronavirus. I have been spraying disinfectant as I think it is our social responsibility during the crisis.”





Globetrotter Ashikul Alam has visited thirty countries.







Civil society members see the noble work of Ashik as a good sign as youths are morally been degraded day by day. If all come forward like Ashik, Bangladesh can tackle the crisis, they think.





Pijush Kanti Acharya, president of Zilla Nagorik Forum, said, “Since the outbreak of the COVID-19, I see Ashik spraying disinfectant every day. His work is laudable during the global pandemic, which can be followed by others.”





Leave Your Comments