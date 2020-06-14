Dr Zafrullah recovers from coronavirus, joins Nasim’s janaza









Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury has recovered from coronavirus, but he is still suffering from pneumonia.





“By the grace of Allah Sir (Zafrullah) tested negative for coronavirus with the antigen kit developed by our organisation,” GK Public Relations Officer Forhad Hossain told UNB on Sunday.





He said antibodies also developed in Zafrullah’s body as his antibody test with the GK’s antibody kit found positive.





Quoting Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital’s Dr Muhibullah Khandaker, Forhad said Zafrullah is currently suffering from Covid negative pneumonia.





He also said Zafrullah now can breathe normally, maintaining 95 percent oxygen saturation without any artificial support.





Forhad said the Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder’s samples were sent to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) this morning for a RT-PCR test.





He said Zafrullah took part in the janaza of Awami League Presidium member and former health minister Mohammad Nasim at Banani Graveyard in the morning.





As he came to know on Saturday night that he recovered from coronavirus, Forhad said Dr Zafrullah decided to join the janaza as he had warm relation with Nasim.





Zafrullah, also a freedom fighter, underwent coronavirus testing with the kit developed by Gonoshasthaya which found him to be Covid-19 positive on May 25.





Four days later, a RT-PCR test at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) also found him positive for novel coronavirus.





He was given plasma therapy thrice to help strengthen his immune system in a bid to beat the deadly virus.

