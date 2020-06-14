Spain urged to take agri labourers from Bangladesh









Bangladesh has urged the Spanish government to take Bangladeshi workers to engage in agriculture sector, noting that there is ample scope of expanding cooperation in the sector between the two countries.





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen discussed the possible cooperation during a recent telephone conversation with his Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonzalez Laya, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Sunday.





Mentioning Bangladesh as the fourth paddy-producing country as well as fifth vegetable-producing nation in the world, Momen said Spain can utilise Bangladeshi agri-labourers in the post-Covid-19 era.





He also urged his Spanish counterpart to import shrimp, ship, jute-products, medicines, personal protective equipment (PPE) and other goods from Bangladesh.





Spain has the scope to invest in developing railway connections in Bangladesh, said Dr Momen. He also urged Spain to cooperate with Bangladesh so that countries in the world do not cancel their orders in Bangladesh’s RMG sector.





Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González also expressed hope that bilateral cooperation between the two countries will be strengthened in post-coronavirus situation.





Terming Bangladesh an investment-friendly country, Dr Momen said Spanish companies will be much more benefited by investing in economic zones here in Bangladesh.





Spanish companies can utilise a significant number of Bangladeshi skilled workforces in IT sector, he said.





Dr Momen also said that partnership and cooperation of different countries are needed to tackle the post-coronavirus economic crisis, and it requires precautions from now.





Residences of over 35 to 40 million people in Bangladesh will go under water if the sea level rises by one metre, said Dr Momen adding that Bangladesh, as the president of Climate Vulnerable Forum, seeks Spain’s cooperation on climate issues.





The Spanish Foreign Minister assured of constant cooperation on climate change issues.





Bangladesh Foreign Minister also sought Spanish cooperation over safe Rohingya repatriation.





Dr Momen sought cooperation from his counterpart to take back over 300 Bangladeshi stranded workers by a chartered flight who returned home and got stuck in Bangladesh during Covid-19C pandemic.





Arancha González Laya assured of cooperation in this regard.





Dr Momen thanked the Spanish government for its overall assistance to expatriate Bangladeshis in Spain during the coronavirus pandemic.

