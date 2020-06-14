Enough salt in stock to meet 10 months’ demand: BSCIC









Bangladesh Small & Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) on Sunday said there is enough salt in stock to meet the local demand for the next 10 months.

“There’s is a stock of 2,003,000MT salt in stock from the last season and the recently ended one,” said a BSCIC press release.

According to information from BSCIC Industrial Development and Extension Division and Cox’s Bazar BSCIC Salt Industries Development office, 18.49 lakh MT salt was produced in 2019-20FY.









Meanwhile, 15.7 lakh MT salt was produced in the outgoing season, it said, adding that there is a total stock of 20.03 lakh MT right now which is 1.5 lakh MT more than the country’s demand.

On the other hand, there is some stored salt in country’s wholesale, retail dealers at the district level of the country.

Generally, the salt cultivation season begins in November.

BSCIC press release said that it is possible to meet the salt demand in the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha for processing rawhides with the salt in stock right now.

BSCIC has sufficient salt stock to meet the country’s demands for 10 months from now, the press release said adding: “There’s no need to import salt.”

