21,649 tonnes of rice, Tk 13.58cr cash distributed in Rajshahi division









As part of its humanitarian support to cope with the present crisis situation, the government has, so far, distributed 21,649 tonnes of rice and Taka 13.58 crore among the jobless and other hard hit families in Rajshahi division.





Over 27.24 lakh families in need comprising around 1.23 crore people received humanitarian supports to defeat the crisis triggered by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic till Saturday last, said Humayun Kabir Khandaker, Commissioner of Rajshahi Division.





He said 18,05,860 families were given 10 kilograms of rice each while another 9,18,070 families got Taka 1,000 each for baby food purposes and necessary other expenses in all eight districts in the division.





A total of 3,183 tonnes of rice and over TK 1.96 crore in cash are in the stock at present for distribution in line with the government’s efforts to reach foodstuffs among all hard hit people, he added.





Meanwhile, over 13.18 lakh distressed and other less-incoming families comprising around 59.32 lakh people have, so far, received Open Market Sale (OMS) rice in the division to overcome their crisis being caused by the pandemic.





“We have distributed 6,591.79 tonnes of rice at Taka 10 per kilogram under the government’s OMS programme through 92 appointed dealers in all eight districts in the division till Thursday last,” said Raihanul Kabir, Regional Controller of Food.





He added that the OMS programme is being conducted in city, district headquarter, pourashava and union levels since April 5 last to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic situation.





12,756.74 tonnes of flour have also been distributed at TK 18 per kilogram among the families in need through 54 dealers under the OMS programme in the division till Saturday last.





Besides, 1,38,858.02 tonnes of rice have, so far, been distributed among 7,73,026 enlisted poor and extreme poor households under the government’s “Food Friendly Programme”.





Another 4,500 tonnes of rice are also being distributed among the needy families under the Vulnerable Group Development (VGD) programme. Each of 1.5 lakh beneficiary families is getting 30 kilograms of rice every month free of cost.





Rajshahi City Corporation has, so far, disbursed 378 tonnes of rice, five tonnes of flour, 64 tonnes of pulse, 67 tonnes of potato, 2,000 packets of baby food, 350 tonnes of seasonal vegetables and 3,950 packets of cooked foods benefiting around 1.40 lakh jobless and distressed families in the city.





Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton said each of 1,200 teachers from kindergarten and pre-cadet schools in Rajshahi city areas was given 10 kilograms of rice, five kilograms of potato and two kilograms of pulse as the gift of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina very recently.





Besides, 7,400 households were also given foodstuffs as part of the government’s instant humanitarian support to relieve the livelihood related hardship. Another 26,782 members of 118 deserving organizations were given 148 tonnes of rice in the city as the gift of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to lessen their livelihood sufferings.





