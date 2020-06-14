Published:  02:56 PM, 14 June 2020

China airline suspends flight from Dhaka

A China Southern Airlines flight from Dhaka to Guangzhou will be suspended for four weeks from June 22 due to concerns about COVID-19 infections, China's aviation regulator said on Sunday.

Seventeen passengers on a June 11 flight from the Bangladeshi capital to the southern Chinese city tested positive for the coronavirus, meeting the conditions for a "circuit breaker" suspension of the service, the Civil Aviation Administration of China in a statement.


China reported 19 new confirmed cases involving travelers from overseas for June 13, with 17 of them arriving in Guangdong province.


