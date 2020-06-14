Bangladesh repatriates 157 more stranded nationals from UK









Bangladesh today repatriated 157 more nationals from UK by a chartered flight of national carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines as they were stranded there amid flight suspension due to COVID-19 pandemic.





“Our special flight from London landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 0:45 am today with 157 Bangladeshi citizens,” airlines spokesperson Tahera Khondoker told BSS.





Earlier, a press release of Bangladesh High Commission in London said the Biman’s BG 4106 flight departed Heathrow international airport for Dhaka at 10:30 am (London local time) on Saturday.





Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem saw off the returning passengers at the airport and expressed her deepest gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for this special flight.





This is the second repatriation flight from the UK as Bangladesh High Commission in London in close coordination with the Foreign Ministry and Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) arranged the first chartered flight on May 10 to repatriate over 100 stranded Bangladesh citizens from the UK to Bangladesh.





The government so far repatriated stranded Bangladeshis from different other countries including India, the USA, Australia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan and South Korea.





The other countries, including the USA, India, Japan, Canada, Australia, Turkey, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Bhutan, Myanmar and different European countries also operated several special chartered flights amid the flight suspension to repatriate their citizens from here.





