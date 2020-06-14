Nourin Afroja wants to be everyone’s favorite celebrity

Leave Your Comments

Nourin Afroja, a busy model and actress of the time, has made a strong position in the media in a short time with her eye-catching glamor. She dreamed to be a famous model from her early age. She is on her way. Nourin made her media debut through a fashion house photoshoot. She has already been a model for the country’s most expensive brands including Dibas, Rong Bangladesh, PRAN-RFL Group, United hospital, Modhumoti city etc.Nourin has also acted in several popular Drama like Maldipe sedin, selfie, Ami abong Amar icche, Anjoli, Oti lobhe tati noshto, Dhonnobad Bhalobasha, We are friends, Expert protidin, Valobashar Rangdhonu etc.Now a day's Nourin Afroja, who is one of the most popular models in music videos. She has become a model in the songs of many popular artists of this era. Also Nourin said, she love Anchoring. Nourin worked at Lux style file, Fair & lovely silver screen, Future teck, Walton Asian music, Roop labonno, School e oboshore, Sudhu cinemar gaan, Channel S shuvo sokal, Sohoj probashi shondha etc.Nourin Afroja also member & secretary at Rotary International, Rotary Club of Baridhara Central. Nourin Born and raised in Narayanganj. She is the elder of Three sister. she said, While working in the media, many actresses have to face obstacles from their families. But Nourin's case is different. Nourin said she getting full support from family. She also added With their help I am able to come to where I am today.