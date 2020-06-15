Diner Sheshe





"Mia came into my life when I was at my lowest. In April 2017, I'd had major fallout with one of my closest friends. It affected me a lot and I was diagnosed with depression.





I tried everything from exercising to therapy, but still, I was unable to work, eat or even sleep. This went on for about a month, and when nothing worked out, my husband brought home Mia- as a last resort for emotional support. Little did we know that this little furball would change everything!







On the very first night itself, she sensed I was emotionally distressed and slept on my pillow, in spite of having her own bed. And let me tell you, her presence was so calming, I slept like a baby after so long!







The next morning, I felt so good- I folded my blanket, read, watered the plants, and even worked a little. And slowly over the next few months, she helped me get better.







Whenever I was upset, she'd meow at me to come and play with her. And if she ever saw me crying, she'd make me laugh with her crazy antics- like rolling on the floor or chasing a butterfly.







Also, she has this no-fucks-given attitude, which I've adopted into my life too. So now whenever I have a problem, I just tell myself, 'Jo hoga, dekhenge.' and move on. She's literally become my in-house therapist!It's been 2.5 years since she came home and now, I can't stay away from Mia for even a day! And the way she became a part of our family, it's almost like having a baby at home.







She keeps us on our feet all day, demands attention all the time and gets possessive so easily! Like the other day, I was feeding a stray cat in our building and she saw me through the balcony. She threw such a fit, she didn't eat dinner that night.







I often tell my husband, she's our 'Little Devil'! But honestly, even with all her stubbornness and pouting, Mia got me through one of the darkest times of my life. She'll always be my little fur baby! But I don't tell her that- otherwise Madam will act even pricier!"





Humans of Bombay, Fb





