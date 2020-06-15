Tale of a successful e-commerce entrepreneur



Almost all the countries across the world have been affected with coronavirus pandemic. The world's economy is under threat. Under such circumstances, some entrepreneurs are moving forward with the help e-commerce only.





Here is a history of such an entrepreneur. Another name of Bengali tradition is Pitha, is a type of rice cake. Pitha has an aesthetic appeal all the year round. Jannatul Ferdous had a dream to start her business with Pitha.







Many people know her as 'Pitha Konna' or 'Pitha Bibi'. She has chose e-commerce which is now a strong platform spreading business everywhere of the country. At first, she was asked to tell about her family, education and career.







Jannatul Ferdous comes from Narsingdi. She is the second among her three sisters. The name of her facebook page is Jannat's kitchen. After completing MSS from Jagannath University, she received LLB degree from Dhaka Law College and Post-Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management from BIM.





Thereafter, she worked at human resource department in a private company for many years. She gave some time in practicing in the court. When she admitted her son in school, she left the job. At that time, she passed a very hard time and always thought to do something from home.







Last year, she thought to work with Pitha which had a huge appeal among the people once. Then, she started making different kinds of Pitha. Since then, she never looked back. At first, she started selling Pitha to known people. Now, she is selling various kinds of tasty Pitha especially Nakshipitha across the country through online platform.





The digital media is the best platform to bring back the lost tradition of our country. She has relentlessly been working to present Pitha in a new way. She has been able to present 150-year-old traditional Satin Mochar Pitha to the people of Bengal.





Responding to a query, she says, when I joined to Women and e-Commerce forum, my business gradually started expanding. My identity has spread at different places. For this reason, I am really thankful to Razib Ahmed sir and Nasima Akter Nisa apu.







During the lockdown, I am still running my business successfully through e-commerce and mobile banking. In the month Ramadan, I sold pitha and semai for Tk 90,895 including Tk 5,200 on the Eid day.







Jannatul says, "When the word woman is added to the word entrepreneur, it becomes a challenge. A woman has to overcome many obstacles. When you do something good, the energy comes from your own morale. So women entrepreneurs should not lose their morale."



