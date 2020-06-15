Reckitt Benckiser's drive to educate retailers

Photo Caption: Bishwajit Das, Sales Director of Reckitt Benckiser, informing and urging salespoints to sell at printed MRP, and supply to as many consumers as possible in this pandemic situation. -AA



Reckitt Benckiser is the manufacturer of brand Dettol. Dettol brand stands for protection against germs and has safeguarded the health of families in Bangladesh for a long time. It is a trusted name when it comes to germ kill. With the advent of Corona pandemic the demand for disinfectants has gone up manifold.





Reckitt Benckiser has started a drive to educate its business partners about the important and critical role they can play in helping their country men and women in the current pandemic situation.







The drive includes reinforcing the need to sell the products at printed MRP and also supplying the products to as many consumers as possible in the current pandemic situation.







Biswajit Kumar Das, Sales Director, Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh Limited, said, "Dettol has long been a trusted brand among the people of Bangladesh, known for fighting germs and ensuring hygiene.







Reckitt Benckiser is working tirelessly to ensure the availability of the product in this ongoing crisis. Our responsibility does not stop at manufacturing only. We take great pride in educating our business partners the need to be responsible at this time and support our country men and women.

