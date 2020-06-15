Janhvi will surprise everyone



For some time, the news of 'RoohiAfzana' being inspired from yesteryear film 'JaaniDushman' has been doing the rounds but director Hardik Mehta categorically denies it. "The story of our film is very different," informs Mehta of the film that stars RajkummarRao and JanhviKapoor.







He is all praise for the Kapoor scion and says that her performance is going to surprise everyone. "She has portrayed her character very well and exuberantly," he adds. The film has been shot in the smaller towns of northern India such as Agra, Roorkee, Manali and Bateshwar while the last leg was completed at a Mumbai studio. "





Luckily, we completed the shoot in the first week of March just before the lockdown. Right now, we have to complete our post-production work," says the director who is awaiting the release date of his film. "We have not started any work on it yet because we have no deadlines right now. We will have a clearer picture by the end of this month," he concludes.

