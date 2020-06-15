B'town's healthy spread



The ongoing lockdown and shooting restrictions have given our celebrities the impetus to update fans and followers on their lives through social media.In addition to workout sessions and home photoshoots, Bollywood's divas have also been sharing what goes on their plate. Kriti Sanon, isn't shying away from giving in to her food cravings once in a while.





Recently, the 'Luka Chuppi' actress took to Instagram to share a picture of a multigrain chocolate babka which she had baked from scratch. wrote, "Freshly baked Multigrain Chocolate Babka!! Ok i think i am obsessed with baking! #KriticalBaking #Babka."





Mean-while, 'Kabir Singh' actress KiaraAdvani has been fighting her food cravings and keeping her eating habits in check. Sharing a photo of her breakfast yesterday, Kiara teased her followers with a bowl full of papaya. She captioned it, "Pa Payaaaaaa."





