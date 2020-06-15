Parineeti'sfavorite co-star is Arjun

Parineeti Chopra, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Arjun Kapoor in 'Ishaqzaade' (2012) and worked with him again on Namaste England (2018) together, is still fond of her first-ever co-star. The actress, who has already teamed up with Arjun again for 'SandeepAur Pinky Faraar', reveals that he will always be her first and favorite co-actor. "





Ishaqzaade was our debut movie and undoubtedly he will always be my first and favorite actor," gushes the actress adding that she also enjoyed working with AyushmannKhurrana on the sets of 'MeriPyaariBindu'. "





We bonded a lot on music. In fact, Sidharth (Malhotra) too, he and I have been friends since 'HaseeTohPhasee'," shares the 'Jabariya Jodi' actress during a live session with her fans and media on the second anniversary of social media platform.







Although Parineeti's first film was 'Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl', 'Ishaqzaade' was released first and hence the actress marked her official debut with the Habib Faisal directorial. She feels that it was a different kind of growing up on the set.





