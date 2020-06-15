Shyam returns home free of corona



Shujeo Shyam, a vocalist of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra and National Film Award winning music director, was infected with coronavirus. The 74-year-old music director returned to his home in Kalabagan on June 9 after 11 days of treatment at a hospital. The matter has been confirmed by his daughter Liza Shyam.





Liza told the media, "Father's physical condition is good now. There is no such problem. The doctor advised father to stay in quarantine for 14 days even after returning home. We, the family members, are also trying to be aware."





Shujeo Shyam is a Bangladeshi composer and music director. He is a talented music director and vocalist of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra. He has won the National Film Award for Best Music Director three times for his contribution to Bangladeshi film songs.





ShujeoShyam was born on 14 March 1946 in the Sylhet district of the then British India. In 1969, he met music director Raja Hossain and together they started directing music for a Bangladeshi film called Raja-Shyam.





Among the songs sung by ShujeoShyam on Swadhin Bangla Betar during the War of Liberation were 'Bijoy Nishan Urchhe', 'Rokto Diyenaam Likhechi', 'Muktir Eki Path Sangram and other famous titles.

