

Audio video production company Ganchil is bringing an animated video titled 'Coffee with Meer Masum' for fun in the anxiety filled days of coronavirus. Meer Masum of Souls music band composed the melody and music for the song.







AnindaKabirAbhik has done the animation work of the song. The song will soon be released on Ganchil's YouTube channel.About this Meer Masum said, "Suddenly one day while driving, the words of the song come to my mind. Then I made the tune of the song. My friend Rony assisted me in writing the song.







There is a great story in it. A young composer was invited to a radio show. It's nice to see female RJ there. He was offered coffee. If you want to know the rest, you have to listen to the song. Hope the listeners like the song."

Leave Your Comments