Anowara's only brother dies of Covid-19



Humayun Kabir, the only brother of the legendary actress of Bengali film Anowara Jamal, has died of Covid-19 infection.He breathed his last at Labaid Hospital in the capital on Saturday. Actress Rumana Rabbani Mukti, daughter of actress Anowara, has confirmed the death of Humayun Kabir.





She said Humayun had undergone open-heart surgery a long time ago. He had several physical complications, including a lung infection. Coronavirus was detected in Humayun's body last week. He was later treated at the hospital for a few days. She also said that her mother's morale was broken after the news of her brother's death.





So, she asked for everyone's prayer. Among the five sisters of Anowara, Humayun Kabir was the only brother, for this, he was very dear to her. Earlier, actress Anowara lost her two sisters.anwhile, Humayun's body will be buried at Rayer Bazar cemetery on Saturday, said actress Mukti.

