'Studio X for Men Rock with Zohad' launched



Studio X for Men, International Styling products, and Zohad, lead vocalist of the popular rock band Nemesis, have launched an online collaboration of music and style titled 'Studio X for Men Rock with Zohad', reports UNB.





The first-ever online style and rock collaborations aims to give a platform of style to men, bringing the delight and entertainment of music, said a press release on Saturday.Zohad said, "I'm very excited to be a part of this collaboration with Studio X for Men International Styling products."





"My fans have a great sense of style and I've closely observed their style aspirations. This platform is a great opportunity for me to get in touch with my fans and experience the musical talent they have within themselves," he added.





Participants have been asked to download the acoustic version of the song 'Kobe' by Nemesis, from https://www.studioxstyle.com/rock-with-zohad of Studio X for Men, International Styling products, and record a video of jamming to the song.





Participants then submit the recorded jam session through online platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, or any other file-sharing website and also share it on the Studio X for Men International Styling products Website.





Studio X, the international styling products was launched to cater to them in line with Marico's growing online penetration and the upswing in online buying in the country. Having recognized this emerging trend, Studio X, a brand synonymous with celebrity-like styling, has been assisting consumers in achieving an expert finish look.





