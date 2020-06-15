Ex-national booter Manik no more

Nurul Haque Manik



Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) youth teams' coach and former renowned player of the national football team, Nurul Haque Manik is no more.Manik was the eminent player of Mohammedan Sporting Club, Brothers Union and Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad.





He also had the rare reputation of being the captain of the clubs. He died of a brain stroke at his residence in Dhanmondi at 3.30 pm on Sunday at the age of 55. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.





BFF has expressed deep condolences over Manik's death. BFF President Kazi Salauddin, Senior Co-President, Co-Chairpersons, All Members of the Executive Committee, All Standing Committees including the General Secretary, All BFF Officers-Employees have expressed their heartfelt condolences and deep sympathy to his family.





The shadow of mourning for his death has fallen across the football field. Two footballers died in two days. Former footballer and member of Arambagh Sports Association Haji Md Wahiduzzaman died of a heart attack on Friday morning.Former national team midfielder Nurul Haque Manik has played for national team for 10 long years.





