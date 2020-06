Messi caps Barca win on La Liga return

Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi (R) challenges Real Mallorca's Spanish goalkeeper Manolo Reina during the Spanish League football match between RCD Mallorca and FC Barcelona. -AFP



Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca.





After three months away because of the coronavirus pandemic, Barca exploded into the lead with just 64 seconds played when Arturo Vidal headed in and Martin Braithwaite struck a second from a Messi headed assist.





Jordi Alba latched onto a Messi pass to add a third but not before play was briefly stopped by a pitch invader, who was able to run on, despite the match being closed to fans.







Messi then scored a fourth in injury time for his 25th goal of the season. Victory extends Barcelona's advantage at the top of La Liga to five points over Real Madrid, who can reduce the gap back to two when they restart at home to Eibar on Sunday.





La Liga's first match back came on Thursday between Sevilla and Real Betis, with teams scheduled to each play their remaining 11 matches of the season in less than six weeks. Messi will be crucial to Barcelona's hopes of holding off Madrid but their captain, who turns 33 this month, may have to pace himself, especially after an injury-interrupted season.





Clean shaven, and without any sign of the thigh problem that prevented him from training earlier this month, Messi played 90 minutes and looked like he had never been away.





His goal was set up by Luis Suarez and the sight of the Uruguayan coming off the bench would have been welcome for coachQuiqueSetien too. Suarez has not played since undergoing knee surgery in January and was able to recover during the suspension. He could play an important part in the run-in.





Mallorca, who sit 18th in La Liga, were never going to offer the sternest of tests but this was a useful outing for both Barcelona's fitness and morale. Before matches were suspended in Spain because of coronavirus on March 12, Barca had regained top spot but only after being convincingly beaten by Madrid the week before.





This performance suggests time away might have done them good and it remains to be seen now how Madrid respond. Madrid's next four matches all come after their title rivals have played first. Barcelona were in front after just over a minute as Frenkie de Jong did well to recover the ball from a loose touch before Alba sent a deep cross to the arriving Vidal, who headed in.





Mallorca were under relentless pressure as Braithwaite and Messi both went close to adding a second. Mallorca's Takefusa Kubo, on loan from Real Madrid, forced a good save out of Marc-Andre terStegen on the break.









