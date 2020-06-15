Gambhir wishes Afridi quick recovery

Gautam Gambhir ,Shahid Afridi



Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir wished former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi a speedy recovery from coronavirus, report Mykhel. Afridi on Saturday (June 13) revealed via social media that he had tested positive for COVID-19. And although, they have been engaged in war of words in social media, Gambhir wished Afridi a swift recovery on Sunday (June 14).





"Nobody should be infected with this virus. I have political differences with Shahid Afridi but I want him to recover as soon as possible," Gambhir told Aaj Tak.





"But more than Afridi I want every person infected in my country to get well as soon as possible," he added. "I have been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body has been aching badly. I have been tested and unfortunately I'm covid positive. Need prayers for speedy recovery, Inshallah. #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome," Afridi tweeted on Saturday (June 13).





Gambhir and Afridi have been involved in a long standing war of words since the latter's scathing criticism of the former India batsman in his autobiography. The pair were also warned by former Pakistan skipper WaqarYounis for their actions on social media.





Later on Sunday (June 14), Afridi again took to twitter to thank fans and friends for their prayers and well wishes. "A quick message to thank everybody who's been praying for my recovery and for the heartfelt messages I've been receiving; thank you so much.





Please stay safe & continue to look out for those who need help during these testing times. Lots of love for you all ????," he wrote. The cricket fraternity have sent prayers and well wishes for quick recovery of the former Pakistan all-rounder, but some fans resorted to hate-mongering on social media, which left former India cricketer Aakash Chopra in shock.





Chopra shared the screenshot of a YouTube video which had an insensitive headline, "ShahidAfridi punished for his misdeeds" and slammed the hate-mongers. "Are we serious?? Sensitivity...humanity...thing of the past?? Wish you a speedy recovery, Shahid. May the force be with you," Chopra wrote on Twitter.





Leave Your Comments